Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $46.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.