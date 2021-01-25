F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Cowen

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $223.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

Shares of FFIV opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $204.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

