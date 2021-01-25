F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Cowen

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $223.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.
Shares of FFIV opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $204.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
