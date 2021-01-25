Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,640.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,360.35.

CMG stock opened at $1,494.18 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,508.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,382.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,276.76.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

