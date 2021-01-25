China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHCJY stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.