China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CHCJY stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
