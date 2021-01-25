Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after buying an additional 405,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 269,224 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.