JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Moller Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

