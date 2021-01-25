Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 135 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 236,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

