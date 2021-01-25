Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect efforts from business diversification, and solid trading and investment banking performance. A strong balance sheet is likely to aid growth. While steadily increasing expenses, low rates and its significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues make us apprehensive, the planned acquisition of Eaton Vance and the buyout of E*Trade Financial are in sync with its efforts to focus less on capital markets driven sources. These efforts, along with increasing focus on corporate lending, are likely to support financials. Further, the company’s solid capital deployments will continue enhancing shareholder value.”

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 808.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 483,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

