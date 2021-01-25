ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AETUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.