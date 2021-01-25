SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises approximately 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

