JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

