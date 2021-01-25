Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,821 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

VZ opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

