First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $67.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

