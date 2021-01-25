Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

