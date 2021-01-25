Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,540 shares of company stock worth $57,567,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -244.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

