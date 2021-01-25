Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

GMAB opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 48.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 99.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 31.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

