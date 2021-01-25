USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/