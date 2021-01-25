Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

APEMY stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

