Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $158.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.54.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

