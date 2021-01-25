Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $4.87 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.81. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.