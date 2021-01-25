Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 992 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.12. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

