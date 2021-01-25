Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 5,392 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

