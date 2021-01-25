KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $31,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,128 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,223,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

