379,321 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,712,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BUG opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.