Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases Shares of 9,355 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $223.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.