111,817 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Cameco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 647,962 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,237,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.