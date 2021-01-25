Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,094,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

Expedia Group stock opened at $136.52 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

