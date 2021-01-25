Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $15.78 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 3.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

