Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 90,095 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,095 shares during the period. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

