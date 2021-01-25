EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of EVOP opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 246,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

