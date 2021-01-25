Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32.

