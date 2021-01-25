Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

TSLA stock opened at $846.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

