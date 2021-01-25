Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TACO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $375.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 133,952 shares of company stock worth $994,245. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 180,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 140,257 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

