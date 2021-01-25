Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 2,140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $82.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

