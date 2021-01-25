Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $721.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

