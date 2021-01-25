SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,174,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.