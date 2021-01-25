Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $121.82 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

