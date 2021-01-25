Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $48,712.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00283422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.