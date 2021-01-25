Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

