Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Invests $214,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

