Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,828 shares of company stock worth $4,223,979. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

