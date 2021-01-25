Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report sales of $6.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.95 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.65 million to $45.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.98 million, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $62.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQST. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

