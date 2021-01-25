Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Qtum has a market cap of $348.84 million and $706.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.57 or 0.00010535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,104,220 coins and its circulating supply is 97,584,800 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.