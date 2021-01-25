Ragnarok One Day Volume Hits $88.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $5,510.32 and $88.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037630 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

