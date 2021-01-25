Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS opened at $158.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

