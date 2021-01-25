Welch Group LLC Buys 313 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

