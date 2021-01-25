Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 18.2% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Target by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,788,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $191.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

