Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.56 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $77.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.51 million to $77.60 million. DZS reported sales of $77.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $289.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.47 million to $289.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $320.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $330.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on DZS from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $348.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.