Argus Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $98.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

