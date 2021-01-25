Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

Mastercard stock opened at $328.99 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.83. The company has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

